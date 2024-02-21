Todd Sidesinger, 56 of the first block of North Hartman Street, York City, was pronounced at UPMC Memorial Hospital at 7:47 a..m. on Feb. 20, Coroner Pam Gay detailed in a release late that night.

Deputy Coroner Molly York is investigating and certified his death. Per Prison protocol, the Pennsylvania State Police are also investigating his death.

Regarding Sidesinger's death, the coroner's office made the following statement:

"Sidesinger began having some medical-related symptoms [...] and had been evaluated at the medical department at the prison before returning to his cell and becoming unresponsive. He was then transported to UPMC Memorial Hospital while reportedly undergoing lifesaving measures. Unfortunately, Sidesinger then succumbed to his medical complications at UPMC."

Although the death appears to be related to an apparent medical event he experienced in the prison, the York County Coroner assumed jurisdiction, and an autopsy has been scheduled at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown for 8 a.m. Feb. 21.

Sidesinger's next of kin are "aware of his death and the scheduled autopsy," Gay said.

Details about his recent incarceration are not immediately clear as he has not had a conviction or a pending charge listed on the court dockets since 2017 and all his sentences appear complete. In total there were seven incidents, two were contempt of court, and the rest included driving while operator privilege suspended or revoked, use or poss of drug paraphernalia, hindering apprehension or providing false information to law enforcement, criminal mischief, and driving under the influence of alcohol, records show. The criminal convictions happened between 1994 and 2008, his docket summary details. Daily Voice has reached out to officials for more information.

Todd was many people's "brother from another mother", "cuz", "Uncle Toddy," or "dear friend", as noted in the dozens of posts by mourners on social media.

He had attended William Penn High School and went on the work at Graham Packaging, according to his Facebook profile.

He was really into music, especially the rock band KISS, sporting a tattoo with the band's logo.

His friends say he was known for his hugs, humor, and energy.

He will certainly be missed by many.

Funeral and memorial service details have not been released.

Check back here for any updates from officials about his incarceration, and cause and manner of death.

