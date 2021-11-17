York Man Stabbed To Death IDd By Coroner

The man who was stabbed to death by his brother has been identified, according to a new release by the York County coroner’s office.

Yusufu Kargbo, 32, of the 200 block of Philadelphia Street in York, was fatally stabbed in a fight with his brother on Monday, according to the coroner’s release.

York City Police were called to the stabbing at Kargbo’s residence on Monday just after 11 p.m., as Daily Voice previously reported.

The man "had been involved in an altercation with his brother which resulted in the stabbing," police said.

He was pronounced dead at 11:21 p.m., according to a release by the York County Coroner's Office.

His official cause and manner of death is still pending, according to the release.

Police detectives continue to investigate this stabbing.

Anyone with information on the stabbing is asked to contact the York City Police at 717-849-2204, 717-846-1234 or ‪717-849-2219, or email abaez@yorkcity.org.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.