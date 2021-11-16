Man Stabbed Dead By Brother In PA, Police Say

A central Pennsylvania man died Monday night after being stabbed by his brother, according to authorities.

York City Police were called to a report of a stabbing at a residence in the 200 block of East Philadelphia Street on Monday just after 11 p.m., according to a release by police.

Upon arrival police found a 32-year-old man dead at the scene, according to police.

The man "had been involved in an altercation with his brother which resulted in the stabbing," police said.

He was pronounced dead at 11:21 p.m., according to a release by the York County Coroner's Office.

The victim's identity will be released after his next of kin have been notified, according to the coroner.

An autopsy will be scheduled for later this week, according to the release by the coroner's office.

The name of the brother suspected in this stabbing was not released.

Police detectives continue to investigate this fatal incident.

Anyone with information on the stabbing is asked to contact the York City Police at 717-849-2204, 717-846-1234 or ‪717-849-2219, or email abaez@yorkcity.org.

