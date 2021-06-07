Contact Us
News

York PD Arrest 15-Year-Old For Shooting Death Of Tyree Smart,16

Jillian Pikora
Alexis Cado-Suero.
Alexis Cado-Suero. Photo Credit: York City Police Department CrimeWatch

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested for the shooting death of Tyree Smart while police in York were investigating another shooting, according police.

Alexis Cado-Suero, 15 of York, was arrested on Saturday following a pursuit starting at South West and West King streets where police were investigating a report of shots fired, say police.

Cado-Suero was wanted for the shooting of Tyree Smart was shot dead in the 300 block of West Newton Avenue shortly before 3 p.m. on March 27,  as the Daily Voice reported at the time.

A warrant for his arrest was issued on April 2, as the Daily Voice previously reported.

Cado-Suero's booking and court documents have not been publicly filed.

He will be charged as an adult for his alleged crime of murder, as per state law.

