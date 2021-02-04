SEEN HIM? Warrant Issued For Boy, 15, Accused Of Fatally Shooting Tyree Smart

The York City Police Department have issued a warrant for a 15-year-old who they say fatally shot Tyree Smart on March 27.

Police announced they have obtained an arrest warrant for Alexis Cado-Suero, 15, of York, on Friday.

He is wanted on charges of criminal homicide in connection with the shooting death of Tyree Smart, 16, also of York.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the York City Police Department by emailing abaez@yorkcity.org or calling 717-849- 2204.

