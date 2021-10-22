York Man Dies After House Fire, Coroner Says

A York County man died the day after house fire, according to the county coroner.

Richard Hinkle, 72, of Spring Garden Township, was found unresponsive in his home located at 1505 of Hollywood Parkway on Wednesday around 6:30 p.m., authorities say.

Hinkle was transported to WellSpan York Hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation, according a release by the York County Coroner.

He died of hypercarboxyhemoglobin, or an elevated level of carbon manoxide in his blood stream due to the smoke inhalation, on Thursday at 11:33 a.m. the coroner said.

The manner of death has been ruled an accident, as stated on the release.

Spring Garden Township police investigated the fire.

