Maryland Mom Who Beat Cancer Killed in Pennsylvania Crash, Family Says

Kimberly "Kim" Shock Fowler of the 1000 block of Ridge Road in Whiteford, Maryland was found dead at the scene of a crash in the 20000 block of Barrens Road South, Hopewell Township, Pennsylvania on Friday, according to a release by the York County Coroner's Office.

Kim was not wearing her seatbelt when her vehicle went "running off the road into a wooded area and striking multiple trees," as stated in the coroner's release.

Neighbors spotted the vehicle in some pines and reported "a vehicle struck a tree with one victim unconscious," according to the Eureka Volunteer Fire Department. Emergency crews arrived to find the vehicle "concealed by multiple pine trees near the entrance to the old Barton’s Fruit Farm Market," as stated in the department's release.

After discovering she had passed and contacting state police and the coroner's office to investigate, they used "battery-powered spreaders and cutters to remove both front doors" to free her body from the vehicle, the department explained.

Deputy Coroner Karen Frank responded to the scene to investigate and certify the death, according to the coroner's release. There was no autopsy but a routine toxicology test was performed. Her cause of death was found to be blunt force injuries due to a single-vehicle crash, and her manner of death was ruled accidental.

Her time of death was listed as 7:11 p.m on Friday, June 21, but "it is unknown when the crash occurred or how long [Kim] had been in the vehicle but it is believed to have possibly been overnight," Chief Coroner Pam Gay said.

Pennsylvania State Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

Kim attended Harford Technical High School and is a mom, according to her social media.

Her cousin Dolly Parlett-Hall wrote the following in part in a Facebook post:

"Never thought I would have to post this. Kim Fowler you fought one hell of a fight to beat cancer. You were strong and never gave up! But to only be taking away from us in a car accident. Life is to short, always tell your loved one you love them because you never know, tomorrow isn’t promised. RIP cousin, until we meet again. Love ya!"

Funeral and memorial service details had not been released at the time of publishing.

