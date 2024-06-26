Woman, 31, Drowns At State Park In PA: Coroner

The woman was found unresponsive in the Quaker Race Day Use swimming area of Gifford Pinchot State Park on Tuesday night, as explained by Chief Coroner Pam Gay.

"Life-saving measures were implemented, but the female never regained consciousness and was pronounced dead at 5:55 p.m. This incident appears to be a probable drowning," Gay wrote in the release.

Chief Deputy Coroner Tania Zech responded to the scene to investigate the "reported fatality after a water rescue effort" and certify the death at 5:57 p.m., as stated in the release.

Her next-of-kin has been notified but her name is being withheld until additional family members are informed of her passing, Gay said.

Her autopsy has been scheduled at Lehigh Valley Hospital for 8 a.m.Thursday morning. The results will not be shared publicly until after the family has been notified, Gay said.

The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating this fatal swimming incident.

