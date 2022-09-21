York County Man Wows Judges With His 'Magic' Voice On NBC's 'The Voice'

A popular local singer and guitar player has left the Keystone State for sunny LA as he competes on NBC's "The Voice."

Eric Torres aka Devix, only announced that he was auditioning on his Facebook page on Sept. 15. But less than 6 days later, he's announced that he did more than just audition, he was cast to compete on Grammy-winner Camila Cabello's team!

"All I can say is thank you. I love you all for the amazing support you’ve privileged me with. So excited to grow with and learn from Camila Cabello," Devix says in his announcement.

The previous night, Devix had brought "the magic" with his rendition of Glass Animals "Heat Waves" when he got a three out of four judge chair turn.

He is originally from Queens New York but had moved to York County, Pennsylvania to be closer to his mother who has cerebral palsy, he explained to the judges on Tuesday.

You can watch Devix on the voice on NBC and Monday and Tuesday at 8 p.m.

Click here to follow Daily Voice York and receive free news updates.