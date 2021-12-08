Winning $300,000 PA Lottery Cash 5 Ticket Remains Unclaimed

You might be a winner!

That is if you purchased a Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket from Royal Farms located at 3120 Carlisle Road in Dover, York County for the Jan. 31, 2021 drawing.

The ticket is worth $300,000 less withholding.

If that sounds like you, then your ticket is nearing its expiration.

The winning ticket's numbers were 9-23-27-29-40.

The winner must sign their ticket and schedule an appointment at one of the seven Pennsylvania Lottery offices by calling 1-800-692-7481.

The prize must be claimed by Jan. 31, 2022.

If the prize remains unclaimed the wins will be donated to the Pennsylvania Lottery Fund to support older Pennsylvanians.

The lottery reminds players to check every time, which can be done on the Ticket Checker in the Pennsylvania Lottery app.

