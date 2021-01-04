Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
York Daily Voice
News

WINNER: Pennsylvania Lottery Ticket Sold In York County

Cecilia Levine
Weis
Weis Photo Credit: Google Maps

A winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket good for $223,492 was sold in York County.

The ticket from the March 31 Pennsylvania Lottery’s Cash Stampede drawing was sold Weis Markets on Carlisle Road in Dover.

The retailer will receive a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Cash Stampede is a $10 Fast Play game that offers progressive top prizes starting at $100,000. 

Fast Play games print on-demand from a Lottery sales terminal or self-service touch-screen vending terminal and are similar to Scratch-Off games, but without the need to scratch a ticket or wait for a drawing.

To see if they’ve won a prize, players can review the ticket, or scan it at a Lottery retailer or with the ticket checker feature on the Lottery’s Official App. The holder of a top-prize winning Fast Play ticket should immediately sign the back of the ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

Prizes must be claimed and tickets validated before winners can be identified. Fast Play prizes must be claimed within one year of the ticket’s purchase date. 

All lottery prizes more than $5,000 are subject to applicable withholding. Visit palottery.com to review rules, chances of winning and learn how to play Fast Play games.

