Teen Goes Missing From Wrightsville Home: Police

A 19-year-old man's phone stopped pinging on Dec. 18 at 9:28 a.m. and he hasn't been seen by his family since the previous night, authorities say.

Kadin Black, of Wrightsville, was last seen at his home on the 1st block of Vickilee Drive on Dec. 17, according to a release by Lower Windsor Township police on Thursday, Dec. 22.

After his phone stopped pinging at Old Windsor Road in Lower Windsor Township/East Prospect, he failed to show up for work at Delauter's A1 Moving Helpers the following day, Monday, Dec.19, according to the police release.

Black is described as being light-skinned Black, 5 feet and 10-inches tall, weighing 160 pounds with an athletic build, and has dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call his mom Kara at 717-818-0177 or the police at 717-244-8055.

