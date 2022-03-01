Sleeping Woman Sexually Assaulted By Central PA Man: Police

A central Pennsylvania man has been charged for allegedly sexually assaulting woman as she slept on Saturday night, according to police and court documents.

Wilmer Febus-Lopez, 28, of the 400 block of East College Avenue in Spring Grove, was charged in connection with the indecent assault of an unconscious victim in a home on the first block of East Main Street between 8:30 and 9 p.m., according to Spring Grove Police.

The victim woke up and found Febus-Lopez's hands down her pants, touching her genitals, according to Spring Grove Police.

The victim broke free and locked herself in an upstairs bathroom, locking herself inside until police arrived, according to police.

Febus-Lopez knew the victim and was a guest in her home, according to police.

He was apprehended at the scene, according to police.

He told police he "has trouble controlling himself" and he has "sexual urges," according to a criminal complaint affidavit obtained by Fox43.

He also supposedly admitted to knowing that this contact was non-consensual and he was aware that she was unconscious, according to police.

Febus-Lopez was charged with the following, according to his court docket:

F2 Aggravated Indecent Assault Without Consent

F2 Aggravated Indecent Assault - Complainant is Unconscious or Unaware that Penetration is Occurring

M2 Indecent Assault- Without Consent Of Other

M1 Indecent Assault Person Unconscious

He has been held in the York County Prison in lieu of $25,000 in bail, as stated on his court docket.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled with Magisterial District Judge Thomas J. Reilly on Jan. 19 at 3:30 p.m., according to his court docket.

