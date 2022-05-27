Slain Trespasser ID'd, Death Ruled Homicide: Coroner

A trespasser of a property in central Pennsylvania has been identified and the cause and manner of death have been released by the coroner's office.

Zachary Young, 35, of no fixed address in York, died of blunt force trauma by homicide, according to the release by the York County coroner's office.

York City police were called to a report of a suspicious man on a property in the 200 block of West Jackson Street at approximately 10:24 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, according to a release by the department.

Before police arrived, a witness confronted Young, who then ran off, police say.

But the witness alerted a group of "unknown individuals to stop the trespasser," as stated in the release.

The group halted the Young and beat him, the release details.

When officers arrived, emergency services were called. He was treated both at the scene and at Wellspan York Hospital, where he died from his injuries at 11:41 p.m., according to the county coroner's office.

Detectives continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the York City police department in any of the following ways:

Email Det. Baez abaez@yorkcity.org

Call York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204

Call York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219

Submit a tip here.

