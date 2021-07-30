Contact Us
York Daily Voice
News

Pregnant Woman Punched In Stomach, Head In York County

Jillian Pikora
Patrick Osbourne
Patrick Osbourne Photo Credit: Carroll Township PD

A warrant has been issued for a 20-year-old York County who is wanted by police after beating a pregnant woman.

Patrick Wilson Osbourne, of Carlisle, has been charged with a felony for endangering the welfare of a child along with other offenses following a domestic assault, according to Carroll Township police.

Police were called to the 800 block of Route 15 North for a domestic assault on Thursday around 1:51 a.m.

Osbourne had fled the scene prior to the officer's arrival.

During the course of their investigation they learned that Osbourne elbowed the pregnant victim in the stomach and punched the back of her head several times with a closed fist.

A warrant for Osbourne's arrest was issued the same day.

Osbourne's complete list of charges are as follows:

  • F1 Endangering Welfare of a Child
  • M2 Recklessly Endangering Another Person
  • M2 Simple Assault (2 Counts)
  • M3 Disorderly Conduct
  • Summary Public Drunkenness and Similar Conduct

Anyone with information regarding Osbourne's whereabouts is asked to contact the Carroll Township Police Department.

