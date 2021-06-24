Passed Out Suspect Arrested On Gun Charges In York

A passed out suspect in York was arrested when police spotted an unusual gun on the passenger's seat of a suspicious vehicle.

Police were called to investigate a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of 940 Vander Avenue on Monday around 1 a.m.

When officers arrived, they observed a suspect passed out behind the wheel of the car.

While further inspecting the vehicle, they spotted a black handgun with an extended magazine in plain sight on the passenger's seat.

The suspect was arrested for DUI and Firearms Offenses, and the 9mm handgun was recovered.

