Passed Out Suspect Arrested On Gun Charges In York

940 Vander Avenue in York.
940 Vander Avenue in York. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A passed out suspect in York was arrested when police spotted an unusual gun on the passenger's seat of a suspicious vehicle.

Police were called to investigate a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of 940 Vander Avenue on Monday around 1 a.m.

When officers arrived, they observed a suspect passed out behind the wheel of the car.

While further inspecting the vehicle, they spotted a black handgun with an extended magazine in plain sight on the passenger's seat.

The suspect was arrested for DUI and Firearms Offenses, and the 9mm handgun was recovered.

