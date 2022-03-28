PA Man Attempted To Kill Officer During Foot Chase Between Two Armed Robberies: Police

A 21-year-old, intoxicated Pennsylvania man has been charged with Attempted Manslaughter of a Law Enforcement Officer— among more than a dozen other charges— after two armed robberies and a foot chase, police say.

York City police were called to an armed robbery in the 500 block East Philadelphia Street only to find the suspect in the 400 block of Walnut Street on Friday, Mar. 25 around 11:45 p.m., according to a release by the department.

While fleeing, "the suspect fired a shot in the officer’s direction," and the man got away from police, the release states.

But then a suspect with the same description was caught at a second armed robbery in the 100 block East Clarke Avenue, police say.

Anthony Montanna Gotwalt, of York, was found in possession of items stolen during the robberies, as well as a firearm.

Gotwalt has been charged with the following according to court documents:

F1 Possession Of Firearm Prohibited

F1 Aggravated Assault - Attempts to cause or causes Serious Bodily Injury to designated individuals

F1 Robbery-Threat Immediate Serious Injury (2 Counts)

F2 Criminal Attempt - Manslaughter of a Law Enforcement Officer

F3 Firearms Not To Be Carried Without License

F3 Flight To Avoid Apprehension/Trial/Punish

M2 Recklessly Endangering Another Person (3 Counts)

M2 Simple Assault

M3 Criminal Mischief - Damage Property

S Disorderly Conduct Hazardous/Physical Offense

S Public Drunkenness And Similar Misconduct

Gotwalt has been held in the York County Prison as bail has been denied due to the "Seriousness of Crime," court records show.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled with Magisterial District Judge Thomas L. Harteis on Apr. 12 at 3 p.m., according to his court docket.

