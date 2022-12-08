Owl With Head Injury Saved By Central PA Police Officer

An owl with a head injury was rescued by a central Pennsylvania police officer on Monday, Dec. 6, according to a release on Thursday.

Penn Township Police Officer David Irvin was called to a report of an injured owl laying on the roadway in the area of Wilson Avenue near Karen Lane around 10:22 p.m., according to a release by the department.

Upon arrival, Officer Irvin searched and located the owl face down on the shoulder of the road.

When he went to move the owl he noticed "that its beak was covered in blood and acting lethargic," as stated in the release.

The owl is believed to have suffered a head injury, according to the police.

Irvin then contacted the Pennsylvania Association of Wildlife Rehabilitators who are now caring for the animal.

