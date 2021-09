Part of Interstate 83 closed in central Pennsylvania due to a crash involving a tractor-trailer on Friday.

The northbound lanes closed just south of the Leader Heights Exit near York Township around 2:13 p.m. according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

INTERSTATE 83 NORTH CLOSED in Springfield/York twps. A crash and subsequent fuel spill has closed the interstate and... Posted by York County PA Office of Emergency Management on Friday, September 10, 2021

