Missing Pennsylvania Teen Last Seen In Baltimore, MD: Police

A York County 14-year-old has been missing for four days and they were last seen in Maryland, authorities say.

Joseph Harrell III went missing from his Spring Grove home on January 16, according to York County Regional police.

He was last seen in the Baltimore City, Maryland area.

He is described as a six-foot-tall, 160-pound Black teen with brown hair and eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the York County Regional police department at 717-741-1259.

