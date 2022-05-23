Contact Us
Breaking News: PA Teacher, Mom Killed By Neighbor In Murder-Suicide Outside Her Home: Authorities
Man Who Shot PA Teacher Found Dead: Coroner

Jillian Pikora
Map showing where the man was found dead.
Map showing where the man was found dead. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Satellite)

A 59-year-old man died by suicide following a deadly dispute with his neighbor on Saturday, May 21, according to a release by the coroner's office. 

The York Coroner coroner's office was dispatched to the 400 block of Hill Street for an unknown problem at 6:29 p.m., the release explains. 

Deputy Coroner Michelle Rau determined there had been a "domestic dispute with a neighbor," afterward he was found "with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head." The man later identified as Daniel Berry was pronounced dead at 7:24 p.m. by Rau. 

There will be no autopsy but a routine toxicology test will be performed. 

Spring Garden Township police continue to investigate this incident. 

The man is thought to have been the killer of a local high school teacher, Erin M. Walker, who was shot outside her home earlier that day, details on that incident are still emerging; follow Daily Voice for updates. 

If you are someone you know is having suicidal thoughts you can contact the National Suicide Lifeline here or by calling 800-273-8255.

