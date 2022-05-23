PA Teacher, Mom Killed By Neighbor In Murder-Suicide Outside Her Home: Authorities

A popular high school teacher was shot dead by her neighbor following a domestic dispute outside her home on Saturday, May 21, according to a release by the coroner's office.

Spring Garden Township police were called to the report of the shooting in the 400 block of Hill Street around 6:15 p.m., according to a release by the department.

Two people were found with gunshot wounds— the unnamed 59-year-old man who shot her was found dead at the scene— and Erin M. Walker, 36, of Spring Garden Township, was found critically wounded, laying on the ground next to her pickup truck, authorities say.

Walker was taken to Wellspan York Hospital where she was pronounced dead at 3:55 p.m. on Sunday, May 22— there will be no autopsy, according to the coroner’s office.

School officials have notified staff and students of the teacher’s death, the coroner’s office says.

The investigation is ongoing.

