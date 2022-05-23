Contact Us
York Daily Voice serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
Return to your home site

Menu

York Daily Voice serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York

Nearby Sites

  • Adams
    serves Conewago Twp, Cumberland Twp, Franklin Twp, Gettysburg, Littlestown, Mount Pleasant Twp, Oxford Twp, Reading Twp & Straban Twp
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Breaking News: Man Who Shot PA Teacher Found Dead: Coroner
Schools

PA Teacher, Mom Killed By Neighbor In Murder-Suicide Outside Her Home: Authorities

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
The 400 block of Hill Street in York.
The 400 block of Hill Street in York. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A popular high school teacher was shot dead by her neighbor following a domestic dispute outside her home on Saturday, May 21, according to a release by the coroner's office.

Spring Garden Township police were called to the report of the shooting in the 400 block of Hill Street around 6:15 p.m., according to a release by the department.

Two people were found with gunshot wounds— the unnamed 59-year-old man who shot her was found dead at the scene— and Erin M. Walker, 36, of Spring Garden Township, was found critically wounded, laying on the ground next to her pickup truck, authorities say.

Walker was taken to Wellspan York Hospital where she was pronounced dead at 3:55 p.m. on Sunday, May 22— there will be no autopsy, according to the coroner’s office.

School officials have notified staff and students of the teacher’s death, the coroner’s office says.

The investigation is ongoing.

Follow Daily Voice for updates on this story.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.