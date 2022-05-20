Contact Us
Man, 24, Shot By MD Driver At PA Carwash Dies In Hospital: Coroner

The Auto Spa Express located at 2140 York Crossing Drive
The Auto Spa Express located at 2140 York Crossing Drive Photo Credit: West Manchester Township PD

A 24-year-old man died in a central Pennsylvania hospital hours after he was shot by a group of men in a car from Maryland, on Friday, May, 20, according to the coroner's office.

Two unidentified men had been shot at The Auto Spa Express located at 2140 York Crossing Drive at approximately 12:55 p.m., police say. 

One of the victims is being treated at the hospital for his injuries. The other man was pronounced dead at Wellspan York Hospital at 1:39 p.m. the same day, according to the York County coroner's office.

His autopsy is scheduled for Monday, May 23, the coroner's office says. 

The shooters exited a white Kia Forte, with a temporary Maryland license plate and tinted windows, shot the men, and then returned to the vehicle and fled the scene, police say.   

Anyone with information about the incident or the current location of the suspect vehicle is urged to contact the West Manchester Township Police Department at (717) 792-9514.

