Cocaine, Heroin Found After 'Social Media Bragging' Videos Of Stolen Guns In York: Police

While investigating the homicide of Amiya Paige on New Year's Eve, York City police found "numerous video clips on social media were obtained depicting reckless shooting of firearms in public spaces," which lead to search and seizures of heroin, cocaine, and stolen firearms, according to a release on Friday, Jan. 6.

Three adults and one juvenile were arrested when York City’s Violence Intervention Unit conducted four search warrants between January 4th and January 5th, 2023.

During the execution of these search warrants the following items were seized: 2.5 lbs of marijuana, 110 grams of cocaine, 19 grams of heroin, 59 grams of crack cocaine, 3 firearms at least one of which was stolen and another had an auto sear.

"These law enforcement actions should serve as a reminder to those involved in gun violence that this behavior will not be tolerated. Furthermore, the use of social media to boast about these violent actions is not only grotesque but also shameful. Gun violence activity will ALWAYS result in a law enforcement response," police say.

Additional information about the persons arrested or the locations searched was not released.

