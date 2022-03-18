Autocorrect Error Sent SWAT To PA Neighborhood: Police

A building was cleared and people were asked to avoid a neighbor after someone's autocorrect caused a big misunderstanding, according to officials and multiple media outlets.

A text from a friend with a typo due to autocorrect. The text was meant to say “fire alarm,” but it autocorrected to “firearm," WPXI reports citing Pittsburgh police.

When the friend did not respond, the person called 911, the outlet says.

The autocorrect issue has been confirmed as the reason for the call of police to Pittsburgh Northside, according to Pittsburgh police Public Information Officer Maurice Matthews II.

The police were initially called to Nova Place around 12:30 p.m., according to WTAE.

Police were seen surrounding the area near 100 South Commons at about 12:30 p.m., reports KDKA.

Witnesses were having lunch were when SWAT arrived with guns drawn, the outlet reports and social media posts at the time show.

Sometime between 1 and 2 p.m. the threat was deemed unfounded, according to Allegheny County Sheriff Kevin Kraus.

The police "pulled back" but continue to search the area, Kraus says.

People who asked to shelter-in-place or who were forced to flee due to the false impression of a potential active shooter were able to resume their daily activities, albeit a bit shaking. Although the area remains quite empty, except for a lingering police presence.

The police remaining in the area are only patroling as a precaution, there is no threat to the public, PIO Matthews says.

