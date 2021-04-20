Authorities: Pennsylvania Couple Filmed Sex Assault Of Newborn, Shared Footage Online

A York City couple was arrested on accusations they sexually assaulted a newborn while filming themselves and posting in the app Kik, according to police.

Marisel Toro, 20, and Wyatt Andrew Jones, 25 both of the 400 block of South George Street in York, were arrested on information found during an investigation conducted by police in Boone, North Carolina.

The Boone police discovered the images and video of the couple assaulting an infant beginning when she "was approximately one month old" from January to April, on a cellphone-- shared by user user "southparkkid95” on the messaging app Kik, according to charging documents.

The police in NC notified York City police on April 12, and shared all the information they had gathered, which helped York police determine that the assaults probably happened at the address of Jones and Toro.

When police served a search warrant, both Jones and Toro answered the door and were taken into custody.

During the search found the alleged victim, a three-month-old child asleep in a small bassinet.

Both Jones and Toro admitted to the sexual abuse of the newborn child, recording videos, taking photographs and sharing those images online during police interviews according to court dockets.

Jones sexually assaulted the infant while Toro assisted him as well as came up with some of the ideas for the "sexual acts," according to charging documents.

"She advised that she did it because she knew it would please Jones," charging documents state.

Both Jones and Toro were charged with the follow:

F1 Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse With A Child

F1 Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse With A Child

F1 Photograph/Film/Depiction on Computer Sex Act - Knowingly Depicts on Computer, Photo, etc.

F1 Photograph/Film/Depict on Computer Sex Act - Knowingly Depicts on Computer, Photo, etc.

F2 Disseminating Photo/Film of Child Sex Acts

F2 Disseminating Photo/Film of Child Sex Acts

F2 Child Pornography

F2 Child Pornography

F3 Indecent Assault Person Less than 13 Years of Age

F3 Indecent Assault Person Less than 13 Years of Age

Bail was denied on the grounds of “Public safety risk/no contact with children” according to court dockets. They both reside in the York County Prison.

Their preliminary hearings are scheduled for May 11.

