16-Year-Old Passenger Killed In Crash In Central PA: Coroner

Jillian Pikora
The 1500 block of East Canal and Fox Run roads in Dover Township.
The 1500 block of East Canal and Fox Run roads in Dover Township. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A 16-year-old girl has died following a two-vehicle crash in central Pennsylvania on Saturday, according to a release by the coroner's office.

The crash happened in the 1500 block of East Canal and Fox Run roads in Dover Township on Apr. 2 around 3:15 p.m., according to the release by the York County coroner's office.

The girl was in the front passenger seat wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, the release states.

She was taken to Wellspan York Hospital Emergency Department— where, despite lifesaving measures, she died at 5:31 p.m., the coroner says.

The girl's name will be released after her next of kin has been notified.

Her autopsy is scheduled for Apr. 5, the coroner states.

The status of the other people involved in the crash remains unknown.

