140 Inmates Test Positive For COVID-19 At York County Prison

Over 140 male and female inmates have tested positive for COVID-19, according to York County Prison officials.

All the infected inmates have been quarantined and movement inside the prison has been restricted-- only essential exits and entrances into the facility are authorized, officials say.

This also means that the facility has stopped visitation for at least the next two weeks, authorities say.

The lockdown began the day before Thanksgiving, York Dispatch reports citing county spokesperson Mark Walters.

Those who tested positive must have two negative tests before they can rejoin the general prison population, per prison policy.

The total prison population is 976, records show-- this means just under 7% of the prison population has contracted the virus.

