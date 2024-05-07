Multi-Vehicle Crash Slows Traffic On I-83: PennDOT (Developing)

The collision occurred around 12:30 p.m. on May 7, according to PennDOT's 511PA.

It briefly closed all lanes of I-83 North between Exit 32: PA 382 - Newberrytown and Exit 33: PA 392 - Yocumtown, as shown on 511PA.

One lane reopened shortly after 1 p.m., PennDOT spokesperson Fritzi Schreffler told us.

Emergency crews were called to the scene, according to York County Department of Emergency Services.

The crash appears to involve at least one tractor-trailer, based on the traffic cameras in the area, but Daily Voice has reached out to officials for more details.

Check back here for updates.

