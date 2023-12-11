Miguel Perez of the First block of East 9th Avenue, York City, fatally collided with an SUV in the intersection of North West Street and Madison Avenue in York — approximately two miles from his home, according to the coroner's office's latest release on the crash.

The deadly incident happened at 5:52 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 8. Perez died at the scene at 6:07 p.m., as detailed in the release. Deputy Coroner Onalee Gilbert was called to the scene to investigate and certify the death at 6:11 p.m.

The initial release explained that Perez (unnamed at the time) did not stop at a stop sign and collided with the SUV. His accidental cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries, according to Coroner Pam Gay's first release. But those details were removed from the follow-up release where he was identified on Sunday.

The follow-up stated that the exact circumstances of the crash are being investigated by York City Police. Perez's cause and manner of death are now pending the results of an autopsy scheduled at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 12.

The SUV driver's status and condition are unknown.

Click here to follow Daily Voice York and receive free news updates.