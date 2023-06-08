Overcast with Haze 68°

Man Dies In York County House Fire: Coroner

An 88-year-old man was found dead in his home during a fire in York County on Thursday, June 8, 2023, authorities say.

Glen Rock Hose & Ladder Co. Rescue Engine. Photo Credit: Glen Rock Hose & Ladder Co.
Jillian Pikora
The fire broke out in the 700 block of Glen Rock Road/ Route 216 around 12:30 a.m. in Springfield Township, authorities say. 

Deputy Coroner Karen Frank was called to the scene and certified the death at 12:52 a.m., according to a release by the coroner's office.

There is no scheduled autopsy, the coroner’s office said, but the cause of death will be released pending a toxicology report.

The man's identity will be released once next of kin are notified, the coroner said.

The fire appears to have started in the kitchen the Glen Rock Fire Captain told WGAL and the fire crews cleared the scene around 5:30 a.m., according to the outlet. 

PSP York and the State Fire Marshal are investigating.

