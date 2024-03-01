DUI Possibly Causes Serious Head-On Crash In York County, Police Say

Officers with the York County Regional Police were called to "a head-on collision" at 2405 Springwood Road, York Township at 5:14 p.m. on Feb. 29, the department detailed in the release.

What the officers found when they arrived wasn't detailed beyond the above photograph.

The roadway was closed as the officers launched an investigation into the collision.

Officers believe "DUI is a possible factor."

Check back here for possible updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice York and receive free news updates.