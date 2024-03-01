Fair 24°

DUI Possibly Causes Serious Head-On Crash In York County, Police Say

A "serious" crash had police asking the public to avoid part of York Township as they launched an investigation on Thursday evening. 

The scene of the head-on crash in at 2405 Springwood Road in York Township.&nbsp;

The scene of the head-on crash in at 2405 Springwood Road in York Township. 

 Photo Credit: YCRPD
Officers with the York County Regional Police were called to "a head-on collision" at 2405 Springwood Road, York Township at 5:14 p.m. on Feb. 29, the department detailed in the release. 

What the officers found when they arrived wasn't detailed beyond the above photograph. 

The roadway was closed as the officers launched an investigation into the collision.

Officers believe "DUI is a possible factor."

Check back here for possible updates. 

