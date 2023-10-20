Drunk Teen Assaults Officers In York, Police Say

Alex R. Kennedy had purchased alcohol which he apparently drank until he was drunk, before police officers arrived to investigate.

The York City police found the teen in the 1300 block of West College Avenue in York on Oct. 12.

While attempting to arrest him for charges related to his drinking state, he assaulted multiple officers.

He was taken into custody and charged with five felony counts of aggravated assault - attempts to cause or causes bodily injuries to designated individuals, two felony counts of assault of a law enforcement officer, a misdemeanor for simple assault, and three summary offenses for harassment, public drunkenness, and the purchase of an alcoholic beverage by a minor, as detailed in his latest court docket.

He already had an active case in the county for an incident on Feb. 5 which landed two misdemeanor charges for terroristic threats with the intent to terrorize another and harassment - communication lewd, threatening language, according to an earlier court docket. His plea court hearing is set before Judge Harry M. Ness at 1 p.m. on Nov. 29.

He has been held in the York County Prison after failing to post $50,000 in bail for the most recent incident, court records show.

His preliminary hearing for that case is set before Magisterial District Judge Robert A. Herman Jr. at 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 27, according to his court docket related to the incident.

