Dad Of 5 Dies After 9 Days In York ICU

Angel Luis Torres-Plaza Sr. of the 700 block of Chanceford Avenue, York, has died in the intensive care unit at WellSpen York Hospital, according to a release by the county coroner's office.

The 59-year-old had been wearing his seatbelt when he lost control of his car— for an unknown reason— while heading west on Route 30 near Kreutz Creek Road at 1:25 a.m. on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.

His vehicle continued off the roadway, into a tree, and down an embankment, "leading to a difficult extraction," the coroner's said. "In spite of medicinal treatment, he succumbed to his injuries nine days later, dying on Friday," June 23 at 8:45 p.m., as stated in the release.

His official cause of death was "multiple blunt force trauma due to a single-vehicle" crash and the manner was accidental, which was certified by Deputy Coroner Scott Pennewell.

Angel was "known to many as Jin, but the most important name he was known by was Pop," as stated in his obituary.

He was born and raised in Puerto Rico but then he moved to Philadelphia where he met his wife and where he became a "die-hard Eagles fan," his family wrote in his obituary

The couple soon moved to York where he continued to be the life of the party bringing joy to everyone around him through his jokes and adventurous spirit. He lived life to the fullest: skydiving, kayaking, and ziplining, and somehow he seemed to never have a hair out of place, his family explained.

Angel is survived by his wife of 33 years Linda Torres; their children Luis, 38, Jeremy, 32, (Brianne), Austin, 28, Jaiden, 23, and Jaideci, 21; siblings Mirna, Dalia, Agnes, Julio, Arnaldo, Milagros Rivera-Plaza, and Fernando Vasquez, Arnaldo, as well as a large extended family, as detailed in his obituary.

A visitation will be held at the John W. Keffer Funeral Home, 902 Mt. Rose Avenue, York at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 29, 2023. It will be followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. with Rev. John Kuchinski as the celebrant.

His family has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help cover the medical and funeral expenses. "Our parents are never ones to reach out for help, but now more than ever they need the support from as many people as possible," his children explain on the page.

The campaign has raised $2,190 of a $7,500 goal from 30 donations, with the top donation of $300 coming from Ebrahim Hassenjee as of Tuesday, June 27, 2023.

"He will live on through the stories told about his life and the memories that are shared by those that knew and loved him," his obituary concludes.

If you would like to donate to the GoFundMe campaign click here.

