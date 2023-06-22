CEO ID'd As Motorcyclist Killed In PA/MD Stateline Crash

Darrion Scott Latimore, 27, of the 2800 block of Myers Road, North Corodus Township died just under two hours after a crash into a tree in the 6700 block of Steltz Road in Codorus Township around 6 p.m. on Monday, June 19, 2023, the York County Coroner's office detailed in a release the following Wednesday.

His death was certified by Deputy Coroner Michelle Kirchner at Wellspan York Hospital at 7:53 p.m., that same evening.

His death was caused by "Multiple Blunt Force Injuries" and the manner was accidental, York County Coroner Pam Gay said.

An autopsy will not be conducted, but a routine toxicology test will be performed.

He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, according to the coroner's release.

Pennsylvania State Police continue to investigate this deadly crash.

Darrion proudly owned his own roofing company, Latimore Roofing, after training and working at other outfits over the years, according to his social media. Prior to his roofing career, he was a 2014 graduate of Northeastern High School where he was a wrestler, according to his obituary and social media.

Darrion later went on to help coach his young brothers in the sport, according to his obituary.

"He was a member of Evolve GT Moto Racing and also enjoyed dirt bikes," as stated in his obituary. He had plans to compete at NCBike according to his Facebook.

A GoFundMe created to help Darrion's young son, and pregnant fiance has raised over $12,500 from 125 donations in the first 24 hours.

One of the top donations of $1,000 came from Dylan Shindel who wrote:

"Darrion was my bestfriend. The only person I associated with or talked to on a daily basis. We both have roofing companies and borrow tools or employees or ideas etc and we also went to the racetrack together rather often to ride our bikes. I’m CRUSHED."

Dylan's sentiments are being shared by Darrion's family and friends on social media.

Darrion is survived by his fiance Daysha, who is pregnant with their second son; their son Jayden; parents David B. and Billie Jo (Keihl) Foulk of Hanover; step-grandfather, Randy Miller, Sr. of Murfreesboro, TN; six siblings, Karamyah Latimore, Xavier Keihl, Asiah Foulk, Owen Foulk, Tanner Foulk and Ayden Foulk, as detailed in his obituary.

Family and friends are invited to a viewing at Friendship Community Church, 3380 Fox Run Road, Dover from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Monday, June 26, 2023. His funeral will follow at the same location, officiated by Pastor Logan Ames.

"In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Darrion's brother, Xavier Keihl, to assist with the future care of Darrion's sons," his obituary concludes.

If you would like to donate to Xavier through the GoFundMe campaign, you can do so here.

