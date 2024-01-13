21-Year-Old Woman Killed In 6 Vehicle Crash On I-83, PA State Police Say

State police were called a "multi-vehicle crash' in the southbound lanes on I-83 at Exit 40 A in Fairview Township at 1:21 a.m. on Jan. 13.

First responders arrived to find a 21-year-old woman who had been driving a passenger vehicle, dead at the scene.

Three other people involved in the crash were taken Penn State Holy Spirit Medical Center.

"A preliminary investigation determined a total of four passenger vehicles and two commercial vehicles were involved in the crash," Trooper James Grothey said.

The Troop J Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit, Troop J Forensic Services Unit, and York County Coroner’s Office were also called to the six-vehicle crash.

The southbound lanes on I-83 at Exit 40A were shut down while the investigation continued, but they appear to have reopened around 10:30 a.m., according to PennDOT.

Additional information about this crash is expected to be released, so check back here for updates.

