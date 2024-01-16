Joseph Biswa of York County was "found unconscious but breathing underneath a van in the northbound lanes" of I-83 in Fairview Township around 12:45 a.m. on Jan. 16, Pennsylvania State Trooper James Grothey stated in a release.

He was taken to Penn State Holy Spirit Medical Center where he died from his injuries, according to Grothey.

The series of crashes began around 12:27 a.m. at mile marker 36.5 southbound on I-83, authorities explained.

Biswa was first "involved in a crash with another vehicle leaving his vehicle disabled and blocking southbound travel lanes," according to Grothey. He got out of his vehicle to assess the damage "when another vehicle traveling south struck his vehicle," as stated in the release. That strike's impact forced Biswa's own vehicle into him — hurling him over the center median, as PSP explained.

Once he was in the northbound lanes he was struck and then "run over by a tractor-trailer," according to PennDOT spokesperson Fritzi Schreffler.

Finally has was struck and run over by the van the troopers found him lodged under.

It was lightly snowing and "visibility at the time was very poor," according to Schreffler.

The northbound lanes were reopened at 4:30 a.m. and the southbound lanes reopened at 6:30 a.m., authorities explained.

Troop J Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit and Troop J Forensic Services Unit responded to the scene to assist the York Patrol Unit with this investigation.

No charges have been filed as of 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2024.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to contact PSP York Station at 717-428-1011.

This is the second fatal crash on I-83 in Fairview Township that Daily Voice has reported in the last 72 hours. Click here to read about the crash less than 5 miles away that left 21-year-old Chloe Brown dead.

Click here to follow Daily Voice York and receive free news updates.