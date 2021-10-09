Contact Us
Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Breaking News: Indian NJ Dad Who Abducted Son Four Years Ago Captured In England, Extradited To US
Schools

Beloved Northampton Teacher, Football Coach Mike Gurdineer Dies Of COVID-19 At Age 41

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Northampton Area School District
Northampton Area School District Photo Credit: Northampton Area School District via Facebook

Beloved Northampton school teacher and assistant football coach Mike Gurdineer died Wednesday after battling COVID-19, reports say.

Gurdineer, 41, was an eighth-grade social studies teacher at Northampton Area Middle School and served as the Konkrete Kids varsity football team’s offensive coordinator.

Gurdineer coached at Southern Lehigh High School before coming to the district for the 2019-20 school year, LehighValleyLive reports citing Superintendent Joseph Kovalchik.

Gurdineer also taught from 2008 to 2019 at the Allentown School District, which shared its heartfelt condolences on its Facebook page:

"Our hearts break for Coach Gurdineer and his family today as we offer our condolences to all who have crossed paths with Mike," Athletic Director Shaun Murray said in a statement, according to WFMZ.

"Mike was an outstanding teacher and football coach who left a huge impact on our student-athletes and our entire Northampton community.”

The school’s football team was planning to play its scheduled Friday night game against Stroudsburg High School “in memory and honor” of their late coach, Kovalchik said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northampton Daily Voice!

Serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.