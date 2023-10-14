Police Need Your Help To Solve Lehigh Valley Realtor's 1997 Murder

The 40-year-old realtor was showing a house in Hellertown to an unknown client on Sept. 11, 1997, but never made it back home, according to state police.

Fimiano's remains were located in the empty home, 2147 Chelsea Lane, early the next day.

Pennsylvania State Police are still actively investigating her murder. Anyone with information can call the PA Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-472-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online.

Callers with info that leads to a break in the case could be eligible for a cash reward.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northampton and receive free news updates.