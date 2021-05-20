Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Police & Fire

UPDATE: IDs Released For 3 Found Dead At Bethlehem Comfort Suites

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Comfort Suites on 120 West 3rd St. in Bethlehem
Comfort Suites on 120 West 3rd St. in Bethlehem Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Northampton County Coroner Zachary Lysek has determined the identities of the three people found dead at Comfort Suites hotel in Bethlehem Wednesday morning.

Krissy Bonnell, 28, Amos Johnson, 47, and Kevin Neilley, 48, were found by a relative in a room at Comfort Suites on W. 3rd Street in Bethlehem around 10:30 a.m., LehighValleyLive reports citing a statement from Lysek.

The manner and cause of their deaths are pending results from toxicology tests, though they could be drug related, as paraphernalia was allegedly found inside the room, the report says.

The City of Bethlehem Fire Department-Hazmat Unit initially responded to the scene with police and determined that the area was safe for further investigation, authorities said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northampton Daily Voice!

Serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.