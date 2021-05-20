UPDATE: IDs Released For 3 Found Dead At Bethlehem Comfort Suites

Northampton County Coroner Zachary Lysek has determined the identities of the three people found dead at Comfort Suites hotel in Bethlehem Wednesday morning.

Krissy Bonnell, 28, Amos Johnson, 47, and Kevin Neilley, 48, were found by a relative in a room at Comfort Suites on W. 3rd Street in Bethlehem around 10:30 a.m., LehighValleyLive reports citing a statement from Lysek.

The manner and cause of their deaths are pending results from toxicology tests, though they could be drug related, as paraphernalia was allegedly found inside the room, the report says.

The City of Bethlehem Fire Department-Hazmat Unit initially responded to the scene with police and determined that the area was safe for further investigation, authorities said.

