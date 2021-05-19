Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Triple-Death Investigation Underway At Bethlehem Comfort Suites Hotel

Valerie Musson
Comfort Suites on 120 West 3rd St. in Bethlehem
Comfort Suites on 120 West 3rd St. in Bethlehem Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

The Northampton County Coroner’s Office is investigating three deaths at a popular Lehigh Valley hotel, authorities said.

Three people were found dead in a room at Comfort Suites on 120 West 3rd St., prompting an investigation shortly before 10:50 a.m. Wednesday, the City of Bethlehem Police Department said.

Preliminary findings indicate that the deaths may be drug-related, police said.

The City of Bethlehem Fire Department-Hazmat Unit initially responded with police and determined that the area was safe for further investigation.

There is no danger to the public at this time, police said.

