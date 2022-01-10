Trapped Victims Hospitalized In Brutal Lehigh Valley Car Wreck

At least two people were hospitalized with severe injuries following a Sunday night car wreck in the Lehigh Valley area, authorities said.

Two vehicles collided “shortly after a cold rain began to fall” on the 3000 block of William Penn Highway, the Palmer Municipal Fire Department said.

Several trapped occupants were rescued and taken to nearby hospitals for treatment of severe injuries, the fire department said.

The crash remained under investigation by the Palmer Township Police Department.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.