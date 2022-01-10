Contact Us
Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Police & Fire

Trapped Victims Hospitalized In Brutal Lehigh Valley Car Wreck

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
At least two people were hospitalized with severe injuries following a Sunday night car wreck in the Lehigh Valley area, authorities said.
At least two people were hospitalized with severe injuries following a Sunday night car wreck in the Lehigh Valley area, authorities said. Photo Credit: Palmer Municipal Fire Department via Facebook

At least two people were hospitalized with severe injuries following a Sunday night car wreck in the Lehigh Valley area, authorities said.

Two vehicles collided “shortly after a cold rain began to fall” on the 3000 block of William Penn Highway, the Palmer Municipal Fire Department said.

Several trapped occupants were rescued and taken to nearby hospitals for treatment of severe injuries, the fire department said.

The crash remained under investigation by the Palmer Township Police Department.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.