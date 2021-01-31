Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Police Seek Witnesses In Hit-Run Crash That Killed 57-Year-Old Easton Woman

Cecilia Levine
PA State police
PA State police Photo Credit: PA State Police

Pennsylvania State Police are seeking witnesses of a Northampton County hit-and-run crash that left a 57-year-old female pedestrian dead.

Troopers found Eileen Frances Mulzet, of Easton, was found lying in the roadway at 2341 North Delaware Dr. (State Route 611) in Upper Mount Bethel around 10:45 p.m. Jan. 29, PA State Police Trooper Nathan Branosky said.

Mulzet was airlifted to Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest, where she was pronounced dead.

Anyone who may have been in the area or know any information pertaining to this investigation is requested to contact Trooper Brennan Long at (610) 746 – 3785 and reference Incident Number PA21 – 135043.

The investigation is being conducted by the Troop M Major Case Team and assisted by the Troop M Forensic Services Unit, Troop M Collision Analysis Reconstruction Unit and the Upper Mount Bethel Township Fire Department.

