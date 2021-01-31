Police Seek Witnesses In Hit-Run Crash That Killed 57-Year-Old Easton Woman

Pennsylvania State Police are seeking witnesses of a Northampton County hit-and-run crash that left a 57-year-old female pedestrian dead.

Troopers found Eileen Frances Mulzet, of Easton, was found lying in the roadway at 2341 North Delaware Dr. (State Route 611) in Upper Mount Bethel around 10:45 p.m. Jan. 29, PA State Police Trooper Nathan Branosky said.

Mulzet was airlifted to Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest, where she was pronounced dead.

Anyone who may have been in the area or know any information pertaining to this investigation is requested to contact Trooper Brennan Long at (610) 746 – 3785 and reference Incident Number PA21 – 135043.

The investigation is being conducted by the Troop M Major Case Team and assisted by the Troop M Forensic Services Unit, Troop M Collision Analysis Reconstruction Unit and the Upper Mount Bethel Township Fire Department.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.