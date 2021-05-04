Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Police: Felony Child Endangerment Charges For PA Mom, Boyfriend Jailed After Abusing Son, 6

Valerie Musson
Northampton County Prison
Northampton County Prison Photo Credit: https://www.northamptoncounty.org/

A Pennsylvania mother and her boyfriend were jailed after they allegedly beat her six-year-old son multiple times using an instrument causing bruises and welts, police said.

Nathalia Nunez Gervacio, 24, and Vincent F. Napolitano, 34, were taken into custody April 30 following an investigation by Slate Belt Regional Detectives, who were notified by Northampton County Children and Youth, police said.

Gervacio is accused of beating her son numerous times between April 25 and April 28, while Napolitano allegedly abused the boy on April 29, Slate Belt Police said.

Both Gervacio and Napolitano assaulted the child using “an instrument causing welts and bruising,” authorities said.

Both suspects, of George Street in Pen Argyl, were charged with felony child endangerment and simple assault and held at Northampton County Prison.

Source: Slate Belt Regional Police Department/CrimeWatchPA

