Police & Fire

Northampton County Fall Victim Flown To Hospital With Traumatic Injuries (PHOTOS)

Valerie Musson
Lower Mt. Bethel Sandt’s Eddy Fire Company medical helicopter
Lower Mt. Bethel Sandt’s Eddy Fire Company medical helicopter Photo Credit: Lower Mt Bethel Sandt's Eddy Fire Company via Facebook

A fall victim in Northampton County was flown to a nearby hospital after suffering traumatic injuries, authorities said.

The Lower Mt. Bethel Sandt’s Eddy Fire Company responded to the fall report on the 9000 block of Richmond Road in Bangor around 7:10 p.m. on Monday, August 1, the department said.

Upon arrival, crews found that the victim had suffered traumatic injuries and requested a medical helicopter for transport.

Hellertown and Wind Gap emergency crews worked together to provide on-scene treatment while a landing zone was set up at Riverton ball field, the department said.

The victim was then flown to a nearby hospital for further treatment of traumatic injuries.

Other assisting agencies include Pennsylvania State Police and Suburban EMS.

Scroll down to view additional photos from the scene.

