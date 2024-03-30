Stroudsburg Driver, 33, Dies Week After Bushkill Crash

Wayne Manigo, of Stroudsburg, veered off West Moorestown Road at Seifert Road in Bushkill Township and struck a guide rail and several trees around 2:20 a.m. Friday, March 22, Lehigh County Coroner Daniel Buglio said.

He was pronounced dead on Friday, March 29, at 11:15 AM at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest.

The cause of death is: Complications of Multiple Traumatic Injuries due to Motor Vehicle Collision. The manner of death is: Accident.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northampton and receive free news updates.