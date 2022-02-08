Man Sought For Felony Home Improvement Fraud In Lehigh Valley, Police Say

Seen him? Police are seeking the public’s help locating a man sought for felony home improvement fraud in the Lehigh Valley area.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Edward Daniel Barde, 59, with charges for felony home improvement fraud and misrepresenting or concealing contractor identifying information, Palmer Township Police said in a release on Monday, August 1.

Barde stands 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 310 pounds. He has gray hair and hazel eyes, police said.

Barde may be around the 1100 block of S. 25th Street in Easton, police said.

Anyone who sees him should not approach him. Instead, call 911 or submit a tip to the Palmer Township Police at (610) 759-2200.

Source: Palmer Township Police Department/CrimeWatchPA

