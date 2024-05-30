Matthew "Stax" Morales is sought in connection with a deadly shooting at the My Place Bar and Grill in Middle Smithfield, according to state police.

Authorities were called to the 5138 Milford Road bar just before 11 p.m. on Friday, May 24. They arrived to find a man with a gunshot wound to the chest, troopers said.

The victim was taken to an area hospital and pronounced dead.

Police said surveillance footage shows Morales pull a small semi-automatic pistol from his waistband just before the killing.

Morales, 30, is said to drive a dark-colored 2009 Nissan Rogue with Pennsylvania tag number MBH-1176. Authorities believe he lives in Mount Pocono or Pocono Summit but said he also has ties to New York.

Anyone with information is asked to call PSP Stroudsburg Station at 570-619-6480 or submit a tip online.

