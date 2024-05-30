Partly Cloudy 74°

SHARE

Matthew 'Stax' Morales Wanted For Monroe Co. Murder: PSP

Troopers have issued an arrest warrant in a Monroe County homicide. 

Matthew "Stax" Morales

Matthew "Stax" Morales

 Photo Credit: Facebook/PSP Tips
Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories

 Matthew "Stax" Morales is sought in connection with a deadly shooting at the My Place Bar and Grill in Middle Smithfield, according to state police. 

Authorities were called to the 5138 Milford Road bar just before 11 p.m. on Friday, May 24. They arrived to find a man with a gunshot wound to the chest, troopers said. 

The victim was taken to an area hospital and pronounced dead. 

Police said surveillance footage shows Morales pull a small semi-automatic pistol from his waistband just before the killing. 

Morales, 30, is said to drive a dark-colored 2009 Nissan Rogue with Pennsylvania tag number MBH-1176. Authorities believe he lives in Mount Pocono or Pocono Summit but said he also has ties to New York. 

Anyone with information is asked to call PSP Stroudsburg Station at 570-619-6480 or submit a tip online

to follow Daily Voice Northampton and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE