Eliam Emanuel Buchanan-Ramos' motorcycle collided with another vehicle on Riverview Drive around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, June 1, the Lehigh County Coroner's Office said.

He was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital Muhlenberg where he died from complications of multiple traumatic injuries on Sunday afternoon, officials said. His death was ruled accidental.

Lehigh Township police are investigating, the Coroner's Office added.

