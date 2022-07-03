Lehigh Valley Man Charged With Felony Child Endangerment

A Lehigh Valley man was charged with felony child endangerment after assaulting multiple victims, authorities said.

Officers responding to the argument on E. Main Street in Pen Argyl found Jared A. Dotter, 33, leaving the scene around 6:55 p.m. on Friday, March 4, Slate Belt Regional Police said in a Monday release.

A follow-up investigation found that Dotter had assaulted multiple victims, including children, police said.

Dotter was arrested and charged with felony child endangerment, simple assault, and harassment.

He was being held in Northampton County Prison on $50,000 bail with a 10 percent option.

Source: Slate Belt Regional Police Department/CrimeWatchPA

